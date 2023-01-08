Local

Greenwood nonprofit holds grand re-opening of 24/7 gym

(As Seen on WISH)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood nonprofit held a grand re-opening Saturday afternoon of their “all in one” wellness facility to help abused and addicted men and women.

148 Ministries opened their 24/7 gym at their new location in Greenwood which is located at 400 Byrd Way. 148 Ministries created 148 Wellness to enhance their mission to empower men and women in their ongoing fight with addiction.

They’re offering many services, including memberships, physical therapy, and counseling.

Pastor at 148 Ministries, David Storvick, hopes to build a sense of community for those battling addiction.

“We create an environment that is inviting for not only men and women to work on their physical health but their mental/spiritual fitness as well,” he said.

Anyone who is interested in their services and want to sign up should visit 148 Wellness website.