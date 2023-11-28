Hamilton Co. combating opioid crisis by training educators to use life-saving medication

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, revised its controversial guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Educators in Hamilton County will be receiving special training in using a life-saving medication that can reverse overdoses to help combat the opioid crisis.

The Hamilton County Health Department will provide Narcan training in the county school district so educators and staff will have the necessary tools to respond quickly in an emergency of an overdose.

“Unfortunately, an overdose can happen anywhere,” said Jim Ginder, a Health Education Specialist at the Health Department, in a release. “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our community members, especially our youth. The opioid crisis has touched every corner of our county, and it’s essential that we equip our school staff with the necessary tools to respond effectively in case of an emergency.”

Opioids are a class of drugs that include prescription painkillers like oxycodone and hydrocodone, as well as illegal drugs such as heroin.

When someone overdoses on opioids, their breathing can slow down or stop, which can be life-threatening. Narcarn, also known by its generic name naloxone, is usually administered as a nasal spray and typically works within minutes by restoring normal breathing and consciousness to the person who has overdosed.

“Westfield Washington Schools is among those who recognize the importance of the program. “We are grateful to the Hamilton County Health Department for providing this essential training,” said Dr. Paul Kaiser, the district’s superintendent, in a release. “Our top priority is the safety of our students, staff, and visitors, and having our educators trained to respond to opioid emergencies is a crucial step towards achieving that goal.”