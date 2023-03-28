Here’s where Carmel will repave streets in 2023

A stretch of the 1400 block of East 116th Street in Carmel, Indiana, is shown in July 2019. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel officials say the city government is planning to repave 40 miles of its streets this spring and summer.

Each of the projects will begin with concrete and curb repairs before the street surface is milled and repaved. The projects are expected to cost $4 million.

Street Commissioner Matt Higginbotham said in a statement that repaving could be completed in early August, while work on concrete streets could stretch into November if needed.

Here’s the list of streets, by area or community:

Brookshire Village Bentley Drive from North Gray Road to Brompton Road.

Brompton Road from Bentley Drive to pavement break. Buckhorn Buckhorn Drive from West 141st Street to Stone Drive.

Stone Dr from Brookstone Drive to West 136th Street.

Jameson Lane from Stone Drive to end.

Berenger Lane from Stone Drive to end.

Wellesley Lane from Stone Drive to end. East 116th Street East 116th Street from North College Avenue to South Range Line Road.

Eden Park High Drive East from 126th Street to East Carmel Drive.

Whitehall Place from High Drive to end.

Eden Village Drive from High Drive to end.

Eden Village Place from Eden Village Drive to end.

Eden Village Court from Eden Village Drive to end.

Brumley Way from High Drive to end.

Brumley Mews from Brumley Way to end.

Eden Park Drive from High Drive to end.

Eden Park Place from Eden Park Drive to end.

Ashton Place from High Drive to end.

Eden Way from High Drive to end.

Eden Way Circle from Eden Way to end.

Eden Way Place from Eden Way to end.

Eden Hollow Place from East Carmel Drive to end.

Horseshoe Lane East and West from East Carmel Drive to East Carmel Drive.

Guilford Park Woodview North Drive from South Guilford Road to McKenzie Parkway.

Senie Lane from McKenzie Parkway to Stansfield Drive.

McKenzie Parkway from Stansfield Drive to East 116th Street.

Scheel Lane from McKenzie Parkway to McKenzie Parkway.

Perkins Street from McKenzie Parkway to Woodview North Drive. Illinois Street Illinois Street from East 136th Street to West Main Street. Lexington Farms Lexington Drive from East 111th Street to East 106th Street.

Latonia Lane from East 111th Street to Lexington Drive.

Pimlico Circle from Lexington Drive to Lexington Drive.

Arlington Court from Latonia Lane to end. Rosemeade Common Rosemeade Drive from East 116th Street to end.

Gables End Court from Rosemeade Drive to end.

West 136th Street

West 136th Street from Spring Mill Road to Old Meridian Street.

Old Meridian Street from 136th Street/Rohrer Road to West Smoky Row.

West Main Street

West 131st Street/West Main Street from Shelborne Road to Ditch Road.

Callahan Road from West 131st Street to end.

Williams Mill