Hi-Fi kicks off its concert series Thursday night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HI-FI in Fountain Square is kicking off its 5th anniversary of live music on its outdoor stage.
The outdoor concert will kick off on Thursday at HI-FI Annex, 1065 St. Patrick St., with three Indiana artists: Connor McClare, Fern Murphy, and Leisure Hour.
Admission is free when you RSVP and is open to fans and families of all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Concertgoers can expect some new things for the 2024 season such as an extended roof for shade and weather protection, a premium JBL line array sound system flown for more stage visibility, an expanded side stage lounge for guest looking to upgrade their experience with perks like seating, private bar access, restrooms and a view of the stage.
There will also be grab-and-go food options from Easy Rider Diner, expanded zero-proof and non-alcoholic options, and new ADA seating with better stage visibility.
Beginning in May, HI-FI is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
“This unique venue has been an absolute blessing to our company, and we’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity. A big thank you to the fans, artists, neighbors, and partners who make it all possible!,” said Josh Baker, co-owner and CEO of HI-FI and MOKB Presents.
The full list of the lineup for this season can be found below.
- Friday, April 26 – Smells Like Nirvana – Tickets here
- Saturday, April 27 – Atmosphere – Tickets here
- Friday, May 3 – The Ultimate Doors – Tickets here
- Saturday, May 4 – Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press – Tickets here
- Friday, May 10 – Pokey LaFarge – Tickets here
- Saturday, May 11 – Nolan Taylor – Tickets here
- Saturday, May 18 – DIZGO – Tickets here
- Sunday, May 19 – Alpha Wolf w/ Emmure – Tickets here
- Saturday, May 25 – G Flip – Tickets here
- Saturday, June 1 – Lucero – Tickets here
- Saturday, June 8 – Wilderado – Tickets here
- Tuesday, June 11 – The Movement w/ KBong – Tickets here
- Friday, June 14 – The Four Horsemen – Metallica Tribute – Tickets here
- Saturday, June 15 – The Crane Wives – Tickets here
- Thursday, June 20 – Murder By Death – Tickets here
- Friday, June 21 – Red Wanting Blue – On Sale This Week
- Saturday, June 22 – 10 Years – Tickets here
- Thursday, June 27 – The Church + The Afghan Whigs – Tickets here
- Friday, July 5 – BoDeans – Tickets here
- Saturday, July 6 – Hyryder – Tickets here
- Friday, July 12 – Thunderstruck – AC/DC Tribute – Tickets here
- Thursday, July 18 – Jeff Rosenstock – On Sale This Week
- Friday, July 19 – Guided By Voices – Tickets here
- Saturday, July 20 – Indiana NORML 50th Anniversary – Tickets here
- Sunday, July 21 – Fruit Bats – Tickets here
- Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27 – POST. Festival 2024 – Tickets here
- Wednesday, July 31 – Destroy Boys – On Sale This Week
- Thursday, August 1 – Amyl & The Sniffers – Tickets here
- Friday, August 2 – Six Foot Blonde – Tickets here
- Saturday, August 3 – Old 97s – Tickets here
- Sunday, August 25 – Built To Spill – Tickets here
- Saturday, August 31 – The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Tickets here
- Friday, September 13 – Lettuce – On Sale This Week
- Friday, September 20 – The Record Company – On Sale This Week
- Wednesday, September 25 – Summer Salt – On Sale This Week
- Sunday, October 6 – Ocie Elliott – Tickets here
- Saturday, October 26 – Sammy Rae & The Friends – Tickets here
More information on HI-FI can be found here.