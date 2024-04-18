Hi-Fi kicks off its concert series Thursday night

The Hi-Fit Annex, in the G.C. Murphy Building at 1043 Virginia Ave. in Indianapolis, is shown July 24, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HI-FI in Fountain Square is kicking off its 5th anniversary of live music on its outdoor stage.

The outdoor concert will kick off on Thursday at HI-FI Annex, 1065 St. Patrick St., with three Indiana artists: Connor McClare, Fern Murphy, and Leisure Hour.

Admission is free when you RSVP and is open to fans and families of all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Concertgoers can expect some new things for the 2024 season such as an extended roof for shade and weather protection, a premium JBL line array sound system flown for more stage visibility, an expanded side stage lounge for guest looking to upgrade their experience with perks like seating, private bar access, restrooms and a view of the stage.

There will also be grab-and-go food options from Easy Rider Diner, expanded zero-proof and non-alcoholic options, and new ADA seating with better stage visibility.

Beginning in May, HI-FI is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“This unique venue has been an absolute blessing to our company, and we’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity. A big thank you to the fans, artists, neighbors, and partners who make it all possible!,” said Josh Baker, co-owner and CEO of HI-FI and MOKB Presents.

The full list of the lineup for this season can be found below.

More information on HI-FI can be found here.