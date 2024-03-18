Homeland Security changes phone number to report tornado damage

The News 8 Avi8tor drone shows damage in Winchester, Indiana, on March 15, 2024, a day after a tornado hit. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cell tower damage incorrectly rerouted calls to report storm damage from a tornado that hit Delaware and Randolph counties last week, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security reported Monday.

Calls to 211 were not received, so a new phone number was set up to report damage: 866-211-9966.

Homeland Security says it needs reports to create a damage assessment, which determines what kind of help is needed where tornadoes hit Thursday in Delaware, Randolph and Jefferson counties.

Residents of other counties that received damage Thursday should reach out to local emergency managers.

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.

The tornado in Delaware and Randolph counties injured about 40 people and damaged hundreds of building. In Winchester, 38 people were hurt and more than 160 buildings were damaged.