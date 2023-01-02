Local

Hourly parking rates to increase in parts of Indianapolis

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Park Indy plans to raise rates at parking meters in select areas of Indianapolis.

This will be the first parking rates change since 2012. The price at meters “downtown outside the core” will go from $1 to $1.25 per hour, the business announced. The new rate will go into effect Feb. 1.

The days and hours of operation for all meters will remain the same.

According to Park Indy, meters in Broad Ripple are not affected by the price change. In the downtown core area, which is along Massachusetts Avenue, and in Broad Ripple, the rate is $1.75 per hour.

Find a map of the rates in different parts of the city at the Park Indy website.

