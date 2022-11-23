Local

How to score big savings on Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Moms contributor, Katy Gentry McCord joined News 8’s “Daybreak” to discuss ways to save on Small Business Saturday this holiday season.

“Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday here in the US, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, that celebrates local entrepreneurs and businesses and encourages shoppers in our communities to buy from small businesses in their area,” McCord said.

“When you shop at small businesses, you are directly benefiting your community and local economy – the money is going back to your community unlike when you shop at big box stores or chains,” McCord said.

Check out the Shop Indy Holiday Gift Guide website here.