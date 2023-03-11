I-465 ramps closed for the weekend on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers can expect slowdowns on I-465 this weekend as two of the three westbound lanes will be closed between I-65 and I-70 until 5 a.m. Monday.

During the weekend restrictions, crews will shift the westbound lanes to the north in preparation for an eastbound switch later in the month. During the closure, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

Several on-ramps will be closed for the weekend as well, they include:

I-65 southbound to I-465 westbound.

I-65 northbound to I-465 westbound.

U.S. 31 northbound to I-465 westbound.

State Road 37/Harding Street southbound to I-465 westbound.

The U.S. 31 southbound to I-465 westbound ramp closure will remain in place through 2024.

The closures are part of an I-465 widening project that is part of the I-69 extension between Martinsville and Indianapolis.