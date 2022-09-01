Local

Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by school bus in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a school bus in Castleton.

At around 6:40 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of an accident with injury in the 5700 block of Ivy Knoll Drive. That’s at the Ivy Knoll Apartments, just off of 82nd Street near I-465.

Officers arrived and found the pedestrian, described by IMPD as an adult, and a bus from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

“Early this morning, an MSD of Lawrence Township bus accidentally struck an adult pedestrian while running its normal route on the west side of the district. The pedestrian was transported by medical personnel to a local hospital,” MSD of Lawrence Township said in a statement to News 8.

The school district says it and the Transportation Division are cooperating with investigators.

The police investigation is ongoing. IMPD did not share any information about what led to the accident or about the person who was hit.