IMPD asking for help to find 26-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Luis Rodriguez.

Luis is described as 5’11, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Sunday, March 26, in the 1500 block of North Colorado Avenue. He may be in need of medical attention.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).