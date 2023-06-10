IMPD: Missing 7-year-old found safe

7-year-old Kayden Davis. He was last seen around 8 p.m. June 9, 2023 in the 2000 block of North Alton Ave. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Latest: IMPD announced Saturday morning that Kayden Davis has been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking help locating 7-year-old Kayden Davis.

Davis was described as 3 foot 6 inches and 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of 2000 N Alton Ave and was wearing a red shirt with a basketball on the front and blue shorts.

If located, please call 911 immediately.