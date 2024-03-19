IMPD virtual town hall to discuss homelessness

Maj. Tabatha McLemore of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department talks March 19, 2024, with News 8 at the IMPD training academy, 901 N. Post Road. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday night to educate the public about available resources for the homeless community.

The town hall also hopes to provide insights into the ways officers engage with the homeless community during calls.

IMPD says the event will allow people to ask questions of the department and to assure the broader community is all on the same page.

Maj. Tabatha McLemore of IMPD said, “Homelessness is a big issue in Indianapolis because it effects our community. We have our homelessness count. (It) is actually down from what it was last year, but that doesn’t mean that the problem is any less. It’s still going to be a huge problem because we have community members that are out there suffering that we need to help.”

The town hall will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday via Microsoft Teams.

