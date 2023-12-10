Indiana awarded federal dollars to study Amtrak expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration is giving Indiana’s Department of Transportation $500,000 to study the expansion and development of the Indianapolis to Chicago rail corridor.

Up until 2019, Amtrak ran daily passenger services between Indianapolis and Chicago, Illinois. Now, there are only three round trips per week between the cities.

A separate line known as the Kentucky Cardinal operated between Louisville and Indianapolis from 1999 to 2003. Rail advocates are hoping to restore that service as well.

Officials are also considering a new route that would link Columbus, Ohio to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Chicago.

The federal dollars would go toward a Corridor Identification and Development Program. INDOT would need to come up with a plan detailing necessary improvements to tracks and facilities, along with operating costs and ridership statistics.

According to an INDOT news release, there are no state matching funds required for this step of the program.

Related Coverage