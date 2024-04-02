Indiana Black Expo talks Music Heritage Festival outdoor concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo has announced its highly-anticipated 2024 lineup for its Music Heritage Festival outdoor concert. It will take place on Friday, June 28, during IBE’s 54th annual Summer Celebration.

Alice Watson, CEO of Indiana Black Expo, and promoter Amp Harris stopped by to talk about the show with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins.

This year’s concert will be headlined by funk pioneers Morris Day & The Time. Other acts include the incomparable R&B crooner Johnny Gill; the soulful voice of five-time Grammy award-winning songstress Lalah Hathaway; legendary R&B group Atlantic Starr; and “The Queen of New Jack Swing,” Karyn White.

“We’re excited about the line up… it’s gonna be a great summer, a great year and a great event,” said Watson.

General admission tickets for this year’s outdoor concert start at $10 with premium seating ranging from $50 to $100.

“For years Indiana Black Expo has done the free concert for the community, but it’s now either we adjust the business model to fit the narrative of what it costs to put on a concert,” said Harris.

The outdoor concert will return to the IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium, 1001 W. New York Street, with more seating, a gated enclosure of the grounds for enhanced security, and more accessible parking. The concert was previously held at the American Legion Mall downtown.

“We have over 30,000 people traditionally in that space and it was just very difficult to really protect all of our community. We’ve had those discussions for quite some time,” Watson said.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 3, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the official Summer Celebration website.