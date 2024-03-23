Indiana Comic Con returns to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All things pop culture will be on display this weekend at the Indiana Comic Convention in downtown Indianapolis.

The gathering of fandoms started Friday morning. Organizers say it’s a celebration of comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, and so many more genres.

Several panels and workshops will let fans learn more about their favorite books, shows, and movies.

The convention’s Master of Ceremonies Chris Provost says demand was high before opening for Saturday morning.

“This is the best weekend of the year here in Indiana,” Provost said. “This the largest (comic) convention here in Indiana and (Saturday) it’s going to sell out. This is, I mean, this is so much fun”

Thousands of fans are expected, with many dressing up as their favorite characters in cosplay. They might get the chance to meet the actors and actresses who play or voice those characters.

Over 70 celebrities will be attending, with photo and autograph sessions available. Notable actors include Hayden Christiansen and Rosario Dawson from “Star Wars,” and Charlie Cox from Marvel’s “Daredevil.”

Lou Ferrigno played the original “Incredible Hulk” on TV in the 70s. This year was his first attending the Indiana “Con.” He says he loves interacting with the fans.

“I’m amazed that the fans know more about me than I know about myself,” Ferrigno told News 8. “Especially when they find pictures, they find episodes on TV that I forgot I filmed. They just surprise me with that. It’s amazing because I can use them to do my homework.”

It wouldn’t be a comic book convention without lots of merch. The exhibition hall features characters from brands like Marvel, DC, Disney, Nintendo, and many more.

Jeff Hacker is the director of sales for Huge Brands, the vendor for the convention’s official merch. He says people are always looking for something to remember their time at the show.

“We have lots of concepts that tie into both pop culture for the show and the city itself,” Hacker said. “We want everyone to really represent where they’re from and be proud of it. A lot of the art concepts are just super unique and awesome.”

Organizers urge fans to get tickets before arriving at the convention center as passes for Saturday are expected to sell out.

Indiana Comic Con runs through Sunday.