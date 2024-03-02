Indiana Grown: Indiana Soap Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jeri Reichanadter from Indiana Soap Company joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Based in Greenfield, Indiana Soap Company specializes in making handcrafted, vegan, and gluten-free small-batch soap.

Reichanadter says her soap-making journey all started upon a return from vacation in San Diego.

“(While on vacation), it was the first time we ever used a natural soap. (When) we came back, we couldn’t find a local soaper that made a soap that foamed like that (soap), and a friend of mine said, ‘Hey, do you want to go learn how to make soap?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, I can do that?’ So, I made soap – I made 30 bars. And well, we have two people in the house. Indiana Soap Company was born.”

Reichanadter also tells News 8 about her new products, including a shampoo bar and skin balm. She also explains the differences between these products and conventional shampoos and balms.

She adds that each year, the company picks a new charity to give back to. This year, Indiana Soap Company is supporting Hope Center Indy and its K-9 training program.

“They train K-9s to sniff out micro-SD cards that contain child pornography, they need those cards to prosecute the bad guys,” Reichanadter said. “Every time we sell (a soap), a dollar goes to Hope Center Indy and the K-9 training program.”

Finally, she shows off some of her favorite products, as well as where her soaps can be purchased.

To learn more about Indiana Soap Company, visit their Instagram and watch the full interview above.