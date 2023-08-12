Search
Indiana Grown: Orem Farms

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Joelle and Jared Orem with Orem Farms join News 8 at Weekend Daybreak.

Orem Farms, based in Clinton County, is a fourth-generational farm established in 1956, with a focus on feeding families and bringing them together with wholesome beef straight from the farm.

The farm sells its goods directly to the customers on its website, as well as at the Russiaville Farmers Market.

Visit Orem Farms’ website, Facebook, and enjoy the full interview above for more.

