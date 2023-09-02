Indiana Grown: Rolling Pin Bakehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Natalie Warner, owner of the Rolling Pin Bakehouse, joins News 8 Weekend Daybreak for Indiana Grown.

Based in Roanoke, Indiana, a half-hour southwest of Fort Wayne, Rolling Pin Bakehouse offers gourmet pie mixes, with the “sugar cream pie” being the biggest seller since the Bakehouse’s beginning.

Warner shares with News 8 the Bakehouse’s beginnings as a roadside stand that sold pies, and more on her recent endeavors in pie-making.

Rolling Pin Bakehouse will also be set up as a vendor in Lebanon, Indiana, on Saturday at the Indiana Gifts shop.

Visit their Facebook and Instagram, and enjoy the interview above to learn more.