Indiana Grown: Sod n’ Turf

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Phillip Harris, owner of Tomato Shack and Sod n’ Turf joins News 8 at Daybreak.

“They’re both businesses run by myself and their family operated. Located in Delaware County, Indiana, northeast of Indianapolis,” Harris said.

Tomato Shack is a small farm that sells fresh produce directly to the customers.

“We sell sweet corn and tomatoes, heirlooms. Also, we sell that roadside, then also, at a local farmers market on the weekends,” he said.

Sod n’ Turf is a premier turf farm located in the southeast of Muncie, Indiana, with a rich legacy spanning over 40 years of growing and delivering quality sod to Indianapolis, according to the company’s website.

“The sod is a little of a new product. A third-year open as Sod n’ Turf, and sod is a nice product. It’s great building material that can be used as a nice finishing touch,” Harris said. “It has instant curb appeal. It’s great for erosion control. It’s great for weed suppression and it actually has a return value of around 100% to 200% of the amount you invest into it.”

Customers can contact Harris for ordering or with questions at 765-717-8229.

