Indiana Silver Alert: 66-year-old man missing from Hartford City

66-year-old Rick Roderick, who is missing from Hartford City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Rick L. Roderick, A 66-year-old white male. Roderick is 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and no shirt.

Rick is missing from Hartford City, Indiana, which is 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Officials ask that anyone with information on Rick L. Roderick contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.

