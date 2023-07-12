Indiana State Fair adds new exhibits for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s only one place where Hoosiers can see a pogo-stick stunt team, enjoy a meet-and-greet with parakeets, and watch racing pigs: The 2023 Indiana State Fair!

State fair organizers on Wednesday shared details on 9 new exhibits:

Illuminate! | July 28 – 6 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Expo Hall

Don’t miss the debut of Illuminate!, a custom light show full of oversized lanterns, is sure to immerse fairgoers of all ages into a world of wonder in ways that may surprise even the most illuminated! This new exhibit is FREE with paid Fair admission. Experience this spectacular display of lights through the first two weeks of the Fair!

Cornhole Tournament pres. by Scorebox21 | July 29, 1 p.m. | Purdue Extension Building

Get your tossin’ arm ready! Join the first Indiana State Fair Cornhole Tournament for a chance to win a $2,000 prize.

Otter Adventure | Aug. 2 – 20 | Times vary | MHS Family Fun Park

Come take a splash with this interactive, up-close-and-personal show with the sweetest creatures on the fairgrounds! Slide in to the MHS Family Fun Park at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to catch otter adventure.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs | Every Friday – Sunday | Times vary | Main Street

You can’t see pigs fly but you can see them race! You haven’t lived until you’ve seen these racing pigs compete for the grand prize, an Oreo cookie! Check out the races on the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand every Friday through Sunday at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Xpogo: Extreme Stunt Team | Daily | Times vary | The Backyard & Hoopfest

You won’t want to miss The Xpogo Stunt Team- competitors on two seasons of America’s Got Talent! Jumping over 9 feet in the air on next generations pogo sticks while throwing down flips and incredible tricks, Xpogo will THRILL you ‘til the final bounce.

Parakeet Encounter | Daily | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. | DNR Building

Get up close and personal with friendly parakeets at the state fair! Bring the whole family to experience a delightful encounter with these colorful birds. The Parakeet Encounter is located just west of the Indiana Young Farmers Building.

The Rope Warrior | Dates and times vary | Main Street

The Rope Warrior has been performing his interactive and visually entertaining jump rope show all over the world for the last 25 years. He’s performed for U.S. presidents, made over 100 national TV appearances, and currently holds three world records.

Indiana Musician Showcase | Dates and times vary | The Backyard, Wine Garden, and the Taproom

Enjoy the music of local Indiana musicians performing around the State Fairgrounds in many locations!

The Mercantile | Open daily

Enjoy a new shopping district you won’t want to miss!

The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs July 28 – August 20 and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You can see the schedule here.

General admission tickets are $11 each, and one-day parking passes are $8 each.

