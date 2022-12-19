Local

Indiana State Fair announces ‘basketball’ as 2023 theme

A view of the Indiana State Fairgrounds on July 28, 2022, a day before the start of the annual fair. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indiana State Fair has its theme: basketball.

Fair organizers will team with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to help tell the story of Indiana’s history with the game.

“The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment, and what it means to be a Hoosier,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said at a Monday morning press conference. “Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together as many fans, as much nostalgia, and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that’s swept our state for more than a century, which makes it the perfect theme for this year’s fair.”

Fair organizers say the fair’s 18 days will tell 18 of the state’s greatest basketball-related stories. Fairgoers can also expect meet-and-greets with players.

A basketball-themed amusement park dubbed “All-Star Court” will be created.

The fairgrounds was the home of the Indiana Pacers during the team’s time in the ABA.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs from July 28 to August 20.