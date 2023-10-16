Indianapolis announces leaf pickup guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city government on Nov. 6 will begin four weeks of leaf collection, the Department of Public Works announced Monday.

From a news release, here are the guidelines, which also are available online:

Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled trash collection day through Dec. 1. During the week of Thanksgiving, leaf collection will be operating on a slide schedule.

Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in inclement weather.

Keep bags at least 3 feet from trash carts for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on trash day.

Public Works asks for people to help keep storm drain inlets free of leaves.

Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County due to polluition.

As in years past, the collected leaves will be taken to the South Side Landfill. The South Side Landfill will not be offering composting this year.

People also can take their leaves to Greencycle, 1103 W. Troy Ave. The business administers a $20 fee to drop off leaves for composting; however, GreenCycle does not accept plastic bags.

Outside of the four-week leaf-collection season, residents can place bags of leaves inside their trash carts or take them to the Citizens’ Transfer Station on Saturdays.

If crews miss a route for leaf collection, residents should follow the same procedure as a missed trash pick-up. Residents can open a service request via RequestIndy or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.