Indianapolis man arrested for shooting gun on I-465

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday for reportedly firing shots from inside a vehicle on I-465 near Mann Road, police say.

Carlos Avelar, 21, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal recklessness.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a report about a person firing shots from inside a silver Ford Focus on I-465 eastbound near Mann Road. Dispatchers for Indiana State Police gathered descriptive information on the suspect’s vehicle and told the information to responding troopers.

At 7:33 p.m., a trooper located the Ford near East Street and Tulip Drive. With the help of other troopers and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the vehicle was pulled over and the driver, Avelar, was detained.

Police say they were granted a search warrant for Avelar’s vehicle and found a gun, ammunition, and empty shell casings. Avelar was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

It is unknown if any vehicles were damaged and there were no injuries reported, according to police.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Nate Raney said, “The troopers and dispatchers on this case did an outstanding job during this incident, their effective communication led to the successful conclusion of this complex investigation.”

Police say that this is the 22nd incident involving shots being fired on the Indianapolis area interstate so far this year.