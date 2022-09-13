Local

Indianapolis man faced with 60 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will serve a little over half a century in prison for the killing of his girlfriend in June of 2020, according to a press release that was sent on Monday.

Kendale Abel, 33, was found guilty in June for the murder of his girlfriend, Ashley Richardson, 29, after a three-day trial.

According to police, on the night of the murder, Abel called 911 to a residence on West 33rd Street. Richardson was inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived.

Abel told investigators that after getting in an argument with his girlfriend, Richardson, he tried to kill himself, but he missed and struck Richardson. Abel also stated that he shot Richardson again when he went back to check on her.

“While this resolution provides finality to the criminal matter, it does not fill the tragic void of losing Ms. Richardson,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “If you or a loved one is a victim of intimate partner violence, reach out for assistance and support. No act is too small— a phone call can save a life. There are people and resources devoted to breaking the cycle of violence.”

Richardson sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the head and one to the chest, according to the autopsy report.