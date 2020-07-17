Indianapolis Monumental Marathon to be virtual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CNO Financial Group has announced that the 2020 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon will now take place virtually.

With disappointment, the group recognizes the training, planning, booking travel and excitement that went into the event set to take place Nov. 7.

“We have been working with city officials, local authorities, medical providers, volunteers, participants and community partners to navigate all of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic,” says Executive Director Jed Cornforth. Ultimately, the decision was made for the safety of the public.

Because of this decision, the group gives attendees four options. Participants can either run their race at their location of choice during November; have their registrations fees applied to the 2021 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon or 5K; donate their race fee to Monumental Kids Movement or request a refund.

On top of this, the Four-Year Medal Series is suspended but will resume in 2021. Whether participants participate virtually or not, the group says anyone who is a “legacy runner” will keep that status.

