Indy author, domestic abuse survivor tells her story through poetry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and one Indianapolis author and domestic abuse survivor is sharing her experience through poetry.

Pamela Mary said she was 19 when she was sexually assaulted by two men in college, and has faced abuse for much of her adult life.

Now, the mother of four is speaking out, instead of straying away from the difficult topic.

This month, Mary released a book of poems recounting her experiences with sexual and domestic abuse titled “Survivor, Part 1.”

“I started to write the book because a lot of people have experienced domestic violence and sexual assault, and a lot of times when that happens the victim will feel ashamed,” Mary said in an interview with News 8. “(There’s a) loneliness and a lot of times isolation, and not realizing that other people feel like them and have those same experiences.”

Mary added, “There was a time I couldn’t talk about this. (But) healing is possible and it comes with time and you’re not alone because it can happen and you can heal.”

Mary’s son, Isaiah, says he is proud that his mom is not hiding her experience. “This was not something that (was) easy for her to talk about. (It’s) kind of amazing that she’s able to share it with other people.”

Survivor, Part 1 is available online for $10.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: