Indy film festival returns for 21st year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Film Fest is set to showcase in-person screenings at Kan-Kan Cinema and the Living Room Theaters, alongside a selection of more than 90 independent features, shorts, documentaries, and world cinema films for people to enjoy.

Neale Johantgen, Indy Film Fest President, joined News 8 at Daybreak to talk about the festival.

Scheduled from April 24 – 28, and then again from May 4 – 5, the Fest will feature both in-person and virtual screenings, catering to diverse audience preferences.

“You’ve got films from all over the world, and you’ve got some documentaries in there. You’ve got feature-length films and then you’ve got short films. What you want, we got,” Johantgen said.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, April 24, presenting the opening-night feature, “LAST DAYS OF SUMMER.”

“It’s sort of a woman disappears that somebody was very close with, and he doesn’t know what happened to her,” said Johantgen.

Filmed in and around Indianapolis, notable locations like Woodruff Place and The Historic Artcraft Theater in Franklin make an appearance. “LAST DAYS OF SUMMER” promises a captivating cinematic experience. Opening night film tickets also grant access to our exclusive Opening Night After Party at Mayfair Taproom.

“It’s always nice to see your neighborhood in a big movie. It’s pretty cool,” Johantgen said.

The highlight of the event will be the awards ceremony on Saturday, April 27, followed by an Awards Night Costume Karaoke Party at the Circle City Industrial Complex.

All award-winning films will be showcased once more in person on May 4 – 5 at Kan-Kan Cinema. The complete lineup of the Indy Film Fest, along with ticket purchases, is now accessible online.

For updates and details on enhanced festival experiences, including additional party tickets, exclusive films, and merchandise, click here.