Indy Library Store hosting discounted book sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Library Store book sale is underway, and Tuesday is a half-price day. Book lovers can pick up new reads at discounted rates all week long.

The book sale is just one of several held throughout the year, with all proceeds going to support the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.

The Indy Library Store, run by the foundation, hosts six book sales annually, utilizing the library’s discards and public donations to fund programming across all 25 branches.

“The sale generates about $250,000 a year, and that the money goes to the Library Foundation, and then that helps advance our mission of raising money for library programs and services that go above and beyond what the tax-supported operating budget can provide,” said Roberta Jaggers, president of The Library Foundation.

The money also extends to support initiatives like the summer reading program and providing free books to local educators for their classrooms. It’s not just the book readers who make this event possible. Mike Ehret, the Library Book Store coordinator, highlighted the vital role of volunteers.

“We are blessed with a 65-member staff of volunteers that help us do all the things that need to be done to get ready for the sale. And for our online sales at all, which is a part of the library store,” Ehert said.

Some deals include adult hardcovers are priced at $3, while adult paperbacks go for $1. For younger readers, hardcover children’s books are available for $1, and board books are just $0.25.

Thursday is $8 bag day, and Saturday is the final day.