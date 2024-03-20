Indy Moms: Staycation ideas for Spring Break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, “staycations” gained prominence in the United States due to travel restrictions and a reluctance among the public to venture abroad, resulting in a significant decrease in international travel.

While the pandemic has ended, plans for overseas trips, flights, and long drives have been put on hold as inflation drives up the prices of gas and other consumer goods and services. Just as before, they’re embracing staycations, camping trips, and other nearby getaway options to satisfy their desires to travel.

Lauren Schregardus with Indianapolis Moms has a number of suggestions for families looking for easily accessible and affordable destinations to enjoy a getaway.

Birdies – Birdies Miniature Golf Course & Sports Bar Affordable Rain or Shine Food options



“This is a great place if your kids are or you are interested in mini put birdie’s is a great place to go. You can do 18 holes in mini putt for just about under $10 a player. And then you get to have a great meal,” said Schregardus.

Indianapolis Indians Opening Day – The Indianapolis Indians begin their 122nd season of baseball on Tuesday, April 2, as they welcome the Memphis Redbirds to Victory Field. Great timing! 6:35 p.m. first pitch Start of a six-game homestand against Memphis Ticket prices between $13-$90



“The weather be a little on the chillier side, of course, but if the temps are under 60 degrees at the first pitch, you everyone in attendance gets another ticket to come back to another game in April free of charge,” Schregardus said.

Selfie WRLD – One of the first interactive selfie exhibits in Indiana $15 admission Tickets available online Various backdrops for photos



“Maybe you can’t make it to the beach or you can’t make it to the mountains for spring break. But maybe there’s a set up here in selfie world for you to pretend that you were there,” said Schregardus.

Geist Waterfront Park – Beach and waterfront park Free for Fishers residents Beach Walking trails Open green space Non-motorized boat launch — perfect for kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards



“The beach portion of the Geis waterfront park isn’t quite open yet, but there’s plenty to do at this park. They have, you know, obviously playground equipment, they have lots of green spaces, walking trails. I believe the kayaking is now open. So maybe we get a great day and you want to head outside. This is a good one,” said Schregardus.

Family Game Night at IndyPL – Family game night at local Indy Public Libraries Free Accessible at multiple locations Family-friendly games



“Maybe there’s only two of you. You need a few more players. This is a great way to meet other members of the community,” said Schregardus

