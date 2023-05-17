Indy Strawberry Festival set for June 8

Guests at the annual Indy Strawberry Festival, hosted by Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral, on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the tastiest events of the year will return to Monument Circle in June.

The 57th annual Indy Strawberry Festival, hosted by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral, is set for Thursday, June 8.

Strawberry shortcakes will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.

The “Works” — a sweet treat featuring a homemade shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, and whipped topping — costs $10.

Single items will again be available for purchase. Strawberries and ice cream are $3 each, while shortcakes and whipped topping are $2 each.

Cash and credit cards will both be accepted. Bulk and pre-sale order links will go live on Thursday, May 25.

All proceeds beyond the costs of the festival go directly to charity. The Cathedral Women have donated to many organizations around central Indiana, including El Sisteme Indianapolkius and Indiana Women in Need Foundation, with their Strawberry Festival Grants.

The inaugural Strawberry Festival was held on June 10, 1965. It was the idea of parishioner Pat Harding, who suggested the church hold a strawberry festival like the ones she attended in her hometown in England.

For that very first event, the Cathedral Women baked 100 shortcakes, which sold out in just two hours. For 2023, the congregation baked over 15,000 homemade shortcakes and expects to serve about 4 tons of strawberries.

What to know before you go

With the north steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument under construction, this year’s strawberry festival will have a slightly different layout than in recent years.

Entertainment will be offered from the Cathedral’s lawn. The South steps of the monument will be available for those who don’t wish to use the provided tables.