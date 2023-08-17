IndyFringe Theatre Festival is back for its 18th run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The return of the IndyFringe Theatre Festival is here with dance, jazz, drama, stand-up comedy, and more.

The festival is set for Aug. 17-Sept. 3 and has grown from 10 days to a three-week celebration.

For year 18, the festival promises the city’s largest celebration of performing arts acts along Massachusetts Avenue, featuring 300 performances and 400 performing artists across six stages.

For those looking to secure a spot, general admission adult tickets are $20, while student and child tickets are $14.

Attendees can also take advantage of the same-day rush tickets, which are $12 for select shows. Additionally, the 6-Ticket Flex Pass is priced at $99.

A full schedule of events and tickets are available now.