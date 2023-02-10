Local

IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to several bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday.

Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.

Routes that will experience routing changes include Routes 3, 6, and 34. Some of these route changes will result in bus stops being eliminated and other stops shifted to another route, Black says.

Major route modifications

Route 3 – The existing alignment on the west end of the route will be extended via Mickley Avenue, Beachway Drive, 10th Street, and Lynhurst Drive to better serve a neighborhood shopping center and high-density apartment complexes. Stops from Mickley Avenue and Rockville Road to Lynhurst Drive and Vermont Street will no longer be serviced.

– The existing alignment on the west end of the route will be extended via Mickley Avenue, Beachway Drive, 10th Street, and Lynhurst Drive to better serve a neighborhood shopping center and high-density apartment complexes. Stops from Mickley Avenue and Rockville Road to Lynhurst Drive and Vermont Street will no longer be serviced. Route 6 – This route will no longer service stops on 35th and 36th Streets from Clifton to Elmira streets, but instead will end at 30th and Clifton streets. Stops along Clifton Street that were previously serviced by Route 6 will now be serviced by Route 34.

– This route will no longer service stops on 35th and 36th Streets from Clifton to Elmira streets, but instead will end at 30th and Clifton streets. Stops along Clifton Street that were previously serviced by Route 6 will now be serviced by Route 34. Route 34 – Route 34 will travel up Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street as normal, adding service along 29th and 30th streets to Clifton Street, and then taking Clifton back to Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the regular route. Stops along Clifton Street, previously serviced by Route 6, will now be serviced by Route 34.

These changes move IndyGo closer to implementing its network redesign, plans for which were first shared in 2015. An update to this plan was approved by the IndyGo Board of Directors in November. Visit the IndyGo website to learn more about IndyGo’s newest Future Service Plan.

Riders are encouraged to stop by the Julia M. Carson Transit Center to make sure they have the most up-to-date information about their routes. Updated schedules are now available online and printed maps will be available starting Sunday.