Investigation underway for fire at vacant Steak ‘n Shake

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are currently investigating a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at an abandoned Steak ‘n Shake on the city’s northwest side.

At 3:44 p.m., firefighters responded to a Steak ‘n Shake building at West 38th Street and Bennett Drive. A heavy black smoke could be seen from far away.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says putting the blaze out only took about 45 minutes.

Officials say that one person was at the scene when the fire broke out and requested to be checked out by medics.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No further information has been immediately provided.