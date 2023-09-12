Ken’s Foods expanding in Boone County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A company that specializes in salad dressing is expanding its location at the Lebanon Business Park in Boone County.

Ken’s Foods, in partnership with the Boone Economic Development Corporation, received approval for a 288,000-square-foot expansion of their current building on Edwards Drive, the BEDC said in a release.

Currently, Ken’s Foods employs 230 people and anticipates hiring 10 additional employees after the expansion is finished.

The expansion is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

“Ken’s is excited to continue our investment in our Lebanon plant which will help us to continue to grow our business and contribute to the local community. We look forward to many years of continued partnership,” Tim Cahalane, Ken’s Foods COO, said in a release.

The company started building its Lebanon facility in 2016. The building opened in 2018 with plans to hire 150 hourly employees at an average of $23 per hour.

Since locating in Boone County, Ken’s Foods has been a remarkable partner in the community, supporting over four dozen organizations and non-profits, according to Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry:

“The expansion of Ken’s Foods and the additional job opportunities they will bring to

Lebanon continues to showcase our growth in economic opportunities. It proves our

ability to be a place for businesses to find value with our ease of accessibility, our

community and our dedication in our partnerships with these organizations

ultimately producing a positive impact on the city, county and state.”

Ken’s Foods says its Lebanon facility can produce up to 400 million pounds of dressings, sauces, and marinades each year for customers in Indiana and across the Midwest.