Kokomo man shot and killed after an argument at Howard County campsite

GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man dies after getting shot in the chest during a physical altercation with a man early Saturday morning at a campsite in Greentown, according to a press release.

At 5:14 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified of a shooting that happened at the Howard County Vietnam Campgrounds. That is located at the 8300 block East 400 South in Greentown.

When police arrived, they saw Henry Henson, 47, laying on the ground with a gun shot wound in his chest.

Medics arrived shortly after and pronounced Henson dead at the scene.

The shooter was Identified as 51-year-old Howard Wolfe, who was still at the scene when police arrived.

According to a press release, Wolfe was a guest of Henson at the campsite. Prior to the shooting there was an argument that took place between Wolfe and Henson before it became physical. After the physical altercation they were briefly separated. While separated, Wolfe pointed to a gun in his waistband and a fight for the gun began to happen.

During the fight, a single shot was fired by Wolfe hitting Henson in the chest.

Wolfe was arrested and held with out bond for voluntary manslaughter, intimidation, criminal recklessness, false informing, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Police say that the investigation is still on going, and anyone with information regarding the shooting, is asked to contact Detective Ernie Shirey at 765-614-3449.