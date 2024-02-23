Ladies and gentlemen, start your canvases

Welcome Race Fans artwork from the 2019 edition of the project. Five artists have been selected ahead of the 2024 Indianapolis 500. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A relatively new Month of May tradition is about to turn another lap.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis Arts Council have selected five artists to produce the “Welcome Race Fans” artwork for this year’s race.

The program started ahead of the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 when the Arts Council and IMS first decided to celebrate the race by commissioning artists to create unique “Welcome Race Fans” signs.

Over the years, the pieces have all been similar in size and suitable for framing, but wildly different in style and technique.

A favorite here at WISH-TV is a 2020 piece by one of our own photojournalists, Joy Hernandez.

Hernandez said at the time, “The reason I started painting in the first place is because it’s fun for me to have this in my house, but it’s more fun for me to have this on someone else’s wall and for them to get that enjoyment out of it.”

A Welcome Race Fans poster from local artist Joy Hernandez celebrates the Month of May. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

Five more artists will have a similar opportunity this year, chosen from a field of 38 applicants, according to the Arts Council.

“Welcoming the world to Indianapolis with engaging public art is a key part of our mission, and we are excited to celebrate the creativity of this year’s featured artists in May,” Indy Arts Council president and CEO Julie Goodman said in a statement.

The Arts Council says this about the five artists for the 2024 Welcome Race Fans project:

Anna Afshar: For Anna Afshar, art is a way of life. She enjoys depicting all subjects while challenging herself to bring a moment to life. With the use of watercolor, oils and acrylics, Afshar looks to have fun while creating art and connecting with people who have an appreciation of creative artwork.

Ratat Rayay: Miracle Hall, known as Ratat Rayay, utilizes vibrant colors, bold strokes and intricate details to bring to life their cosmic art style. As they blur the lines between reality and imagination, Ratat Rayay aims to challenge conventional beauty while highlighting beauty in diversity.

Lindsey Lord: Lindsey Lord finds inspiration for her artwork in her environment. Motherhood, memories and nature are at the center of her creative process. Through her work, she aims to highlight the beauty in the persistent nature found in the world.

Jaylei Marie Osting: As a young abstract painter, Jaylei Marie Osting uses techniques to create constant movement and an array of color in her artwork. Music is the foundation of her art process, as her paintings reflect what she envisions while listening.

Carlos Sosa Pagán: Carlos Sosa Pagán combines an extensive graphic design career with his contemporary interpretations of Latin American cultural imagery. With both hand-drawn and digital imagery, Sosa aims to depict his views surrounding the complexity and uniqueness of the multicultural environments in which we live.

Click here to explore more Indy 500 community initiatives and programs.