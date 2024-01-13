Large fire hits recycling facility in downtown Edinburgh

A large fire broke out in the late afternoon of Jan. 12, 2024, at a recycling facility in downtown Edinburgh, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Ricky Rowland)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A large fire broke out late Friday afternoon at a recycling facility in downtown Edinburgh.

Multiple social media posts on Friday night showed people gathered downtown watching the fire. News 8 has reached out to the Edinburgh Fire and Rescue, but had not heard back by 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Ricky Rowland, who lives near the Johnson County facility, tells News 8 by phone that the fire broke after 5 p.m. Friday. He says the building is occupied by Group Metals Recycling, known locally as GMR. It’s at 111 N. Holland St., next to the Louisville & Indiana railroad tracks.

No injuries were reported. No one was believed to have been in the building before the fire happened.

Rowland says five or six explosions, likely from items stored in the building, were heard. The fire was out by 9:15 p.m. The building was destroyed.

Rowland shot drone footage during the fire. He is a constable for Marion County’s Center Township and a deputy with the police department in Carthage, a town east of Indianapolis in Rush County.