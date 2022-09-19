Lawrence Community Gardens wins ‘Love Thy Neighborhood’ People’s Choice Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The votes are in, and Lawrence Community Gardens has been named the winner of the Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award!
The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards celebrate the people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods and making a difference in their communities. The initiative was started in 2017 by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, also known as LISC Indianapolis.
WISH-TV viewers were asked to vote for one of the 12 finalists for the award.
When the votes were tallied, the winner emerged: Lawrence Community Gardens. The 7.6-acre youth farm in Lawrence grows food that’s then donated to local food pantries, senior living homes, and community organizations. The land is donated to the organization by Monarch Beverage.
As the winner of the People’s Choice Award, Lawrence Community Gardens will receive a $5,000 prize.
Amber Toombs, with Lawrence Community Gardens, stopped by Daybreak on Monday to discuss what winning the People’s Choice Award means to the organization.
“We needed the funds for our mission to continue so we’re so grateful for everyone that voted for us and really just happy. Lawrence Community Gardens is a food justice initiative located in the far eastside of Indianapolis. We are a farm. We grow food, we have youth out that support that mission. They earn a stipend for their work and we’re just really focused on providing fresh food for the community, which is such a huge initiative because it is so important to get these fresh vegetables, fruits, and our kids involved in making this and growing it.”
Amber Toombs, with Lawrence Community Gardens