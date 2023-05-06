Making Mother’s Day magic with Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mother’s Day is eight days away and bakers across central Indiana are getting ready to create the sweet treats that make the day complete.

Among those busy bakers are Marsha Quarles and Michelle Avant from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts in Avon. The sisters stopped by Daybreak on Saturday to share some of their creations with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh.

“We have brownies baked in their own little individual tin. Then, we have turtle cakesicles — it’s chocolate, caramel, hot fudge, and pecans. Those are really good. And then, of course, cupcakes! You always have to have cupcakes,” Quarles said.

Treats like cupcakes, cakesicles, and glittery, chocolate-dipped strawberries are fun gifts for any occasion, but Quarles says they’re extra important on days like Mother’s Day.

“Our mother is amazing, and our aunt…they have been an incredible blessing in our life. Everything that we do, they guide us, they lead us. Moms are important. They’re really important. They are the backbone of the family.”

Click on the video above to watch the entire segment.