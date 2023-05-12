Man critically hurt after nearly an hour below surface of White River

A man was taken to a hospital May 11, 2023, after divers rescued him from several feet below the surface of the White River, an Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman says. (Provided Photo/Indianapl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after divers rescued him Thursday night from several feet below the surface of the White River, an Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman says.

He and another man were fishing on the river about 7 p.m. Thursday when their boat overturned in the river at a point near the intersection of White River Parkway East Drive and Burdsal Parkway. In that area, the river intersects Coffin Golf Course and Taggart Riverside Park.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a news release that the boat’s owner clung to the craft after it capsized and was rescued unharmed. The boat had capsized after the other man stood up and jumped from the boat.

The man was believed to have been below the river’s surface for 52 minutes before he was rescued at a depth from 10-12 feet and from 20-25 feet from the shore.

“He went under the water and did not surface,” Reith wrote. “A witness to the incident called 911 activating the emergency response immediately. Witnesses who stayed on scene were vitally helpful in directing IFD divers to the victims last seen location. Given that the body of water is so large, the importance of witness information cannot be understated. Divers were able to locate the man within 38 minutes of entering the water.”