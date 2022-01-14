Local

Man dies following apartment fire on NYE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after being awakened by firefighters during an apartment fire on New Year’s Eve.

Frederick Spinks, 50, died of smoke inhalation on Jan. 9.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to 6210 Newberry Road at the Timber Brook Apartments at 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 31. That’s near 65th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

IFD says heavy smoke filled the apartment and the fire was contained to a pile of papers and books.

IFD pulled Spinks through a third flor window. He told firefighters that he was unaware of the fire until he was woken up and rescued.