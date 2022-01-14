Local

Man dies following apartment fire on NYE

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after being awakened by firefighters during an apartment fire on New Year’s Eve.

Frederick Spinks, 50, died of smoke inhalation on Jan. 9.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to 6210 Newberry Road at the Timber Brook Apartments at 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 31. That’s near 65th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

IFD says heavy smoke filled the apartment and the fire was contained to a pile of papers and books.

IFD pulled Spinks through a third flor window. He told firefighters that he was unaware of the fire until he was woken up and rescued.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sony laying off 100 in Terre Haute, moving last US compact disc plant to Austria

Indiana News /

Bank profits soared in 2021, but inflation is front of mind

Business /

With its agenda stuck, WH puts focus back on infrastructure

Politics /

New survey reveals omicron symptoms from most common to least

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.