Local

Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award.

News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School.

The awards comes with a prize of $25,000.

The foundation says it chose Tinker for her project-based learning approach.