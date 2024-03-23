Medal of Honor recipients celebrate memorial’s 25th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four military Medal of Honor recipients on Friday in Indianapolis celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Indianapolis Medal of Honor Memorial.

The memorial is located along the downtown canal near the Indiana State Museum.

Multiple dignitaries including Mike Pence, the former vice president and Indiana governor, attended the ceremony. Charlie Baker, the president of the NCAA, and John Shertzer, the executive director of the Medal of Honor Foundation, also attended.

The event included a panel where the four recipients shared stories of what the medal means to them.

Retired Sgt. 1st class Sammy L. Davis said, “When I hold my medal, it brings back the memory of my brothers in Vietnam and the looks on their faces when they seen that I was coming across the river to get them.”

The other Medal of Honor recipients on the panel were Britt K. Slabinski, William D. Swenson and Earl D. Plumlee.

Friday’s event also featured a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial.