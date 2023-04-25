IFD: Fire leaves mother and son without a home

ACTON, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and son from Acton are without a place to live after a fire tore through their home Monday evening, firefighters said.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called at around 5 p.m. to a building fire in the 11000 block of House Street. That’s a few blocks east of Acton Elementary School near U.S. 421 in southeastern Marion County.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy flames shooting from the roof of a home. A cloud of dense black smoke was visible for several miles, firefighters say.

The woman and her adult son made it out of the house unhurt. They told firefighters they heard a loud “pop” before the house filled with smoke and a fire began, IFD says.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

IFD says no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.