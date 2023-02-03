Local

Monster Jam returns to Lucas Oil Stadium

The monster truck Bad Company goes sky high at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Field Motor Sports)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monster Jam returns to Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday and Sunday for Stadium Championship Series Blue.

This year, not only will fans get to see two days of high-adrenaline motorsports fun, but they’ll also get to enjoy the pit party.

The pit party is a chance for fans to meet drivers, get autographs, and interact with the trucks.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers compete in head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will compete in freestyle, skills, and racing competitions, with the event champion receiving a bid to the Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville on July 1.

This year’s lineup includes some of the top drivers in the world, including ThunderROARusTM driven by Colt Stephens; Son-uva Digger ® driven by Ryan Anderson; Zombie™ driven by Bari Musawwir; Lucas Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier; Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga; Megalodon® driven by Cory Rummell; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Bad Company driven by John Gordon; Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon; Axe, driven by Joe Foley, El Toro Loco® driven by Mark List and Monster Mutt® driven by Chris Koehler.

Visit the Monster Jam website to learn more.