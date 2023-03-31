More orange barrels: Work on I-69 in Grant County begins Monday

Signs for north and southbound I-69, where a seven-month construction project is set to begin Monday, April 3, 2023. (WISH Photo)

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Many drivers who rely on I-69 in Grant County will soon be dealing with orange barrels, lane restrictions, and closed exit ramps.

A seven-month project to restore concrete pavement and apply a bridge deck overlay on the interstate between Fairmount and Gas City is set to start Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will be working on I-69 from just south of State Road 26, east of Fairmount, to just north of U.S. 35/State Road 22 near Gas City, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

Work on the interstate will be done in phases that will alternate between lanes.

INDOT says northbound Exit 255 and southbound Exit 259 will close on Monday and reopen on or around April 18. The exit ramps will close again at the end of May.

When work on I-69 begins, another Grant County road project — this one on U.S. 35 — will already be underway.

Construction is set to begin Monday, April 3, on a stretch of I-69 in Grant County. Work will last for approximately seven months. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

U.S. 35 closure set to begin Saturday

On Saturday, INDOT crews will shut down a stretch of U.S. 35 between State Roads 9 and 37 west of Fairmount to work on a bridge.

The project is expected to last until mid-June.

Drivers can get around the closure by following State Road 37, State Road 26, and State Road 39 or by finding another route.