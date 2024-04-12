New adoption program focuses on ‘working cats’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis animal agencies are working together to adopt out cats who might be best suited for working around the house.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services and Indy Neighborhood Cats announced a new campaign to find “working cats” a new home.

Officials say they have over 70 up for adoption in this first wave.

Working cats are also known as barn cats. They work to ward off mice and other pests in businesses, warehouses, and other areas.

Executive Director of INC Dawn Benefiel says these cats like a higher level of independence or prefer to be outside.

“[We] come across hundreds of cats every year that are in situations where they can’t stay where they’re at,” Benefiel said. “They’re not exactly adoptable candidates to go into a home with a family, but they have great love and affection.”

INC alongside their partners at Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, have working cats on “pawtroll” at FIDO’s Sherman Drive warehouse.

Benefiel says cats in the program are oftentimes under socialized, or less used to human interaction.

“They just need humans for their food and love and they will work for you,” Benefiel said. “Whether it’s giving you some comfort here or just being a mouser is what we call them because just their presence alone kind of keeps those pests away.”

People interested in adopting a working cat must be able to provide shelter, food, water, and medical care. INC says there will also be an acclamation process that new owners need to follow.

According to program officials, each cat is fixed and up to date on vaccinations, flea treatments, and basic vet exams.

For more information on how to adopt a working cat, check out the application here.