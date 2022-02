Local

NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to allow fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL is going to allow thousands of fans to sit near the field for this year scouting combine.

The league announced that 10,000 fans will be allowed to sit in the lower bowl section of Lucas Oil Stadium for the event.

Fans are able to register for up to five free tickets for each day.

The scouting combine runs from March 3-6.

You can register for free tickets here.