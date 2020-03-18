Live updates: Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported by ISDH

WISHTV.com will provide updates throughout the day in this story. Check back for the latest.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health has been issuing daily updates at 10 a.m.

Indiana’s total number of positive cases now stands at 39. A total of 34 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Two deaths have occurred in Indiana.

Clark, Fayette, Jennings and Madison counties reported their first cases. Hamilton, Hendricks, Lake and Marion counties now have additional cases.

County-by-county breakdown of positive cases:

Adams – 1

Bartholomew – 1

Boone – 1

Clark – 1

Fayette – 1

Floyd – 1

Franklin – 2

Hamilton – 2

Hendricks – 4

Howard – 2

Jennings – 1

Johnson – 3, including one death

Lake – 3

LaPorte – 1

Madison – 1

Marion – 11, including one death

Noble – 1

St. Joseph – 1

Wells – 1



The City of Noblesville says the new Hamilton County case is a Noblesville resident.

Update 10:19 a.m.

The City of Noblesville sent this statement:

“The City of Noblesville has been informed that we have the first confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community. We do not want residents to panic as health officials are taking the proper steps to ensure the case stays as isolated as possible,” said Mayor Chris Jensen. “Through our partnerships and preparedness planning, we are confident that the City is ready to respond to this situation as well as potential broader impact if it were to occur in Noblesville. We also want to remind residents on the importance of taking necessary precautions, including washing their hands, practicing social distancing, being observant of symptoms and staying up to date on the latest Coronavirus information online at www.cityofnoblesville.org/coronavirus.” City of Noblesville

Update 10:43 a.m.

The Town of Brownsburg is closing town offices to the public.

Town hall, the parks administrative office and field offices will be closed until April 13.

Workers will still report and “essential services will continue to be delivered,” the town said in a statement.

More info from Brownsburg can be found here.

Update 10:54 a.m.

Honda announced the suspension of production for all plants, including Honda Manufacturing of Indiana in Greensburg. The company plans to pay workers in full until production resumes on March 31.

Timeline of coronavirus in Indiana

March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.

Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor. March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.

ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive. March 9: Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference.

Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference. March 10: Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.

Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors. March 11 : ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes.

: ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes. March 12 : ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12. Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

: ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12. Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. March 13: Gov. Eric Holcomb announces additional actions — they included eliminating Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and lifting regulations limiting the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles — to help stop the coronavirus. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shut down and laid off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the boys basketball tournament. Franklin College said it will have no in-person classes March 16 and 17, start online classes March 18 through at least April 5 and empty residence halls of students by 5 p.m. March 15. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis said it will be closed March 14-28. The Indianapolis Public Library joined other libraries across Indiana and said it will close all facilities until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 14.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announces additional actions — they included eliminating Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and lifting regulations limiting the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles — to help stop the coronavirus. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shut down and laid off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the boys basketball tournament. Franklin College said it will have no in-person classes March 16 and 17, start online classes March 18 through at least April 5 and empty residence halls of students by 5 p.m. March 15. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis said it will be closed March 14-28. The Indianapolis Public Library joined other libraries across Indiana and said it will close all facilities until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 14. March 14: ISDH reported three more cases, in LaPorte, Marion and Wells counties, for a total of 15. A total of 89 people have been tested by ISDH or the CDC, according to the state. The Indiana Gaming Commission said all licensed gaming and racing operations would close on Monday, March 16, for at least 14 days.

ISDH reported three more cases, in LaPorte, Marion and Wells counties, for a total of 15. A total of 89 people have been tested by ISDH or the CDC, according to the state. The Indiana Gaming Commission said all licensed gaming and racing operations would close on Monday, March 16, for at least 14 days. March 15: ISDH says the state’s total is now at 19 while 121 have been tested. Hamilton County health officials confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19. Kroger announces it is shifting its service hours temporarily. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces all elective, non-urgent surgeries are canceled as of Tuesday.

ISDH says the state’s total is now at 19 while 121 have been tested. Hamilton County health officials confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19. Kroger announces it is shifting its service hours temporarily. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces all elective, non-urgent surgeries are canceled as of Tuesday. March 16 : Five more cases are confirmed by ISDH, bringing the total to 24. The first Hoosier death is announced by Governor Eric Holcomb. Gov. Holcomb closes bars, restaurants and nightslubs to in-person patrons, while carryout and delivery services will still be allowed.

: Five more cases are confirmed by ISDH, bringing the total to 24. The first Hoosier death is announced by Governor Eric Holcomb. Gov. Holcomb closes bars, restaurants and nightslubs to in-person patrons, while carryout and delivery services will still be allowed. March 17: ISDH announces the second Hoosier death. Indiana’s Catholic bishops announce the cancellation of Sunday and weekday public masses. Gov. Eric Holcomb activated the National Guard to assist as needed with the virus response. Purdue, Butler and Indiana State universities canceled May commencement ceremonies.

